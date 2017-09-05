Constitute governing councils by end of year – Minority tells government

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

The Minority in Parliament has warned it will no longer accept any expenditure accredited to any institution without a board if the government fails to constitute the governing boards and councils for various institutions by end of the year.

Addressing the media in Accra, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu said the failure of government to constitute councils of institutions such as technical tertiary universities put the future of students who have met all academic requirements and awaiting graduation in jeopardy.

He said, “the non-composition of governing boards and councils, a constitutional requirement under article 70 allows for some usurpation and an impediment on the governance structure and governance processes of our country”.

Mr Iddrisu said the president who said he was in a hurry is becoming a “go-slow president on key governance decision”.

The minority further stated that “we don’t want to believe that the non-constitution of the board of many critical institutions of the country are a deliberate attempt by the government to usurp the functions of governing boards and take illegal, inappropriate and imprudent financial decisions”.