Congo Brazzaville coach wants super show against Ghana

2017-09-05

Congo Brazzaville head coach, Sebastien Migne, was very pleased with how his players fared against Ghana in Kumasi last Friday and he wants them to repeat the performance in Brazzaville on Tuesday.

The Red Devils, just like Ghana, have not won any matches in the series and do not look like they will make their way to the World Cup.

But Migne wants the team to give their best against the Black Stars and replicate efforts from the draw in Kumasi.

“We did more than resist the attacks of the Ghanaian team on the day. In addition, the travel arrangements were not too kind to us even though Ghana is known to be a country that treats others well and the officiating was complicated as well.

Despite all that, my players fought hard for the jersey and I think that the Congolese fans were happy in Brazzaville.”

He added: “Now, I want them to perform at the highest level. That is where the Black Stars operate. The highest level is to repeat the kind of performance they put out in Kumasi three days after playing.

We know that Ghana will try and play well we need to ask ourselves if we are capable of doing well.”

Congo Brazzaville will be seeking their first victory over Ghana since the 1960s.