Black Stars win first game in World Cup qualifiers

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-09-05

Thomas Partey's hat trick and a brace from Richard Boakye Yiadom gave the Black Stars of Ghana their first victory in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against the Red Devils of Congo.

Thomas Partey’s hat trick and a brace from Richard Boakye Yiadom gave the Black Stars of Ghana their first victory in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against the Red Devils of Congo.

Ghana humiliated the Congolese in front of their home fans with a 5-1 thrashing after Congo had earlier in the first leg, shocked the Ghanaians at home with a 1-1 draw.

The Black Stars, without the services of the Ayew brothers and captain, Asamoah Gyan, were clinical and sharper in attack.

It was the Congolese who threatened the Ghanaians and forced a save from Richard Ofori 10 minutes into the game.

Richard Boakye Yiadom opened the scoring for the visitors after Thomas Partey’s shot was blocked by a defender in the box. Boakye Yiadom pounced on the loose ball to slot home for the first goal in the 23rd minute.

Thomas Partey got the first of his three goals two minutes after Astu beautifully cut in from the right at top speed.

The Congolese came close to scoring from a free kick with three minutes left on the clock to end the first half, but Richard Ofori parried the ball away for a corner kick which was headed into the back of the net by the unmarked Llyod to reduce the deficit for the home team.

Partey, one minute into extra time in the first half, scored his second goal and Ghana’s third to increase the tally to 3-1 for the Black Stars.

The Congolese began the second half strongly but the Ghanaian defence remained resolute. Partey scored his third goal in the 69th minute when he pounced on a misplaced pass from a Congolese defender before Boakye Yiadom nailed the coffin with a close shot in the 85th minute.

Ghana, despite the win, still sits third in the group with five points while Congo remains last on one point. Uganda and Egypt are yet to play their return encounter, but the Ugandans are top of the group with seven points with Egypt on six points.