Beware of fraudsters charging monies to place students in schools – GES

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: ultimatefmonline.com

2017-09-05

GES is cautioning parents to be wary of fraudsters <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504573230_620_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Cassandra Twum Ampofo is cautioning parents to be wary of fraudsters who are charging monies to get unplaced students placed.

Speaking to Ultimate News, the PRO explained it has come to the notice of the Service that some unscrupulous persons at internet cafes are charging parents some amount of money with the assurance of getting students who were not placed by the computerized placement exercise into schools of their choice.

She adds that some people have taken advantage of the system and have also generated their own serial numbers for sale, hence the need to get these cards at genuine outlets.

She stated ‘The placement checker too, try and get them from genuine outlets because some have also found a way of creating some kind of serial numbers and PIN numbers and they are selling them and so you will be using that and you think it’s a placement checker but you wouldn’t be able to get into the system’.

According to her, the processes involved in getting self-placement is simple and demands no money, therefore, parents should be aware and follow the instructions on their website to avoid being duped.