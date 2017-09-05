‘Armed robbers’ burgle residence of MP for Effiduase-Asokore

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-05

They made away with assorted clothing and other items. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504603834_655_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Suspected armed robbers, early Monday, broke into the residence of the Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, at Etia in Effiduase, in the Sekyere East District of Ashanti Region.

The thieves broke into the room through the window through after forcing open the metal railings serving as burglar-proof for the room.

They made away with assorted clothing and other items.

This is the second time a Member of Parliament has been attacked within one a month in the Ashanti Region.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekyere Afram Plains, Alex Adomako-Mensah was attacked by three suspected robbers who made away with some personal belongings of the MP.

No arrest has been made in the two instances.

Effiduase District Police Commander, Superintendent Asare Bediako, says the unidentified culprits are on the run, as investigation commence.

“I got a call from the district chief executive of Sekyere East that there has been a burglary at the MP’s residence so I organized my men to the scene. After inspection, we found out that the suspected thieves broke into the room through the window and took away clothes and other items from his bedroom.”He recounted.

Superintendent Asare Bediako says police and the local watch committee are intensifying surveillance to ward off criminals in the area.

“We have intensified our patrols but we are forming neighborhood watchdogs to assist us in patrolling. The police can’t be everywhere at the same time, so I have discussed with the DCE and other opinion leaders about the formation of the watchdogs to prevent such vices from reoccurring in future,” said Superintendent Asare.