Akufo-Addo will soon dismiss messengers – Minority

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-05

play videoThe Minority suggested the appointment undermines meritocracy within the Public Service <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504635965_603_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Minority in Parliament has criticised the President for undermining the public service, by appointing the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Gas Company.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs at a press conference Tuesday, said an appropriate procedure was to allow the structures within the Ghana National Gas Company and the Public Service to work.

The Presidency appointed a politician and Communications Director of the opposition party, the National Democratic Party (NDP) Ernest Owusu Bempah as the new Director of Communications for the Ghana National Gas Company in May 2017.

The appointment which took immediate effect effectively sacked Alfred Ogbamey, who was appointed in 2011 to that position.

The Minority, led by Haruna Iddrisu, suggested the appointment undermines meritocracy within the Public Service.

“If the President is dismissing PROs, then very soon he will dismiss messengers and cleaners,” Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu laughed.

He pointed out that the position is one that the President could have delegated his appointing power to a lesser authority such as the Board of Ghana National Gas Company as envisaged by Article 195.

Article 195 states;

(1) Subject to the provisions of this Constitution, the power to appoint persons to hold or to act in an office in the public services shall vest in the President, acting in accordance with the advice of the governing council of the service concerned given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

(2) The President may, subject to such conditions as he may think fit, delegate some of his functions under this article by directions in writing to the governing council concerned or to a committee of the council or to any member of that governing council or to any public officer.

Haruna Iddrisu criticised the President for failing to institute Boards of not only the Ghana National Gas Company but several other public institutions such as the Polytechnics and the Public Procurement Authority.

The Minority said, the failure of the President to compose Boards, undermines his rhetoric that he is a “man in a hurry”.

“Where are the Boards?” Haruna Iddrisu said.

He said good corporate governance practices are being undermined when institutions within the public service operate without Boards to provide direction and approval of key decisions.