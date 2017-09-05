Akua Donkor lauds judicial service

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

The Founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor, has lauded the Judicial Service for expediting action on the court case involving a robbery attack on her.

Three men, including the General Secretary and the Central Regional Chairman of the GFP, were sentenced on August 29, 2017 to a total of 120 years’ imprisonment by the Accra Circuit Court for robbing Madam Akua Donkor.

The convicts Yakubu Yusif, the Central Regional Chairman of the GFP; Barnabas Kayase, the General Secretary, and Abdul Razak Shaibu, who works for the GPRTU were found guilty by the court on two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.

The robbers, armed with guns, were said to have attacked Madam Donkor in her vehicle and made away with her handbag containing $30,000, GH¢2,000, a plane ticket, documents and other items.



Two other members of the gang, identified only as Joe and Nuamah, are still on the run.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Graphic, the former presidential hopeful, said the Judicial Service, particularly the presiding judge, Mr Aboagye Tandoh, gave a fair and just judgement on the case which was in court for eight months.

She also commended the Ghana Police Service and the Attorney-General’s Department for their role in ensuring the expeditious determination of the case.

Not only did she express her appreciation to the various institutions in ensuring a fair trial but she also said the outcome of the trial boosted her confidence in the judicial system of the country.

She, therefore, urged the public to also have confidence in the police and the judicial system.