Add mining to One District One Factory – Miners

Mine workers in the country have called on government to pay attention to mining communities under its One-District, One-Factory policy.

According to them, this would ensure that economic activities in those communities do not come to an end in the event of the areas being mined out.

Many of such communities across the country are deserted when mining companies move out of them. This is as a result of over dependence on mining by residents.

General Secretary of the Mine Workers Union, Prince William Ankrah, speaking to Class Business said there should be a harmonisation of mining policy initiatives to enhance the economic growth of mining communities.

“Government must have a policy decision and get the mining hubs and companies, as well as other renowned businesses to show key interest [in One-District, One-Factory] but there must be a deliberate effort geared towards that so that in the end, you will do something to ensure these towns that provide the wealth of this nation in terms of hard cash to sustain our economy do not become empty towns and ghost towns when obviously, the business of mining no more exist which is a case of California. We don’t have mines in California anymore but because somebody planned very well to make sure beyond the mining work, that part of America will have a vibrant economy, so we need to have modules and ensure that we just don’t do things to the extent that our mining towns will be extinct beyond mining,” he stated.