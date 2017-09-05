Achimotan sparks debate with gay marriage

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

play videoStephen Kabutey Ofoi Caesar with ‘her’ husband Ryan Lathrum

A Ghanaian and former school prefect of the Achimota School’s 1991 year group over the weekend tied nuptial knot with his male partner, Ryan Lathrum, at Sonoma Valley in America.

Some local media reports gave his name as Stephen Anertey Caesar, while others identified him as Stephen Kabutey Ofoi Caesar.

The gay marriage comes at a time Ghana’s parliament is determined to impose stricter laws against homosexuality in Ghana.

The wedding ceremony was reportedly attended by his family and friends. A woman who is believed to be her relative and a Ghanaian walked boldly with her son, and presented him to his gay partner, Ryan Lathrum, in videos that circulated on social media.

Some of the guests, believed to be alumni of Motown, also joined in singing Achimota’s school anthem. They sang Achimota’s school anthem boldly and showed their support to their colleague.

“The only school that has produced presidents not only in Ghana but in Zimbabwe, in The Gambia and so we support Stephen by singing our school’s song,” one of the guests at the wedding said before the school’s anthem.

Back home, reports of the gay marriage is being received with mixed reactions. While some persons openly declared their support for Caesar, others registered their displeasure with the marriage.

“Gay marriage or not, I am still a proud Achimotan. I do not wish my children or children’s children to be homosexuals, but I am not fit to condemn Stephen Caesar on his gay marriage. Anyone who has ever known Mr Caesar will tell you that he was humble and respected by all. I will not judge him because he is gay, I will judge him by the kindness he showed to other people, especially at Achimota School. He is my brother and our mother is our school (Motown Sch song),” Muniru Kassim said on Facebook.com.

“This guy has had gay mannerisms since school days. Who said there are no homosexuals in the villages,” starrfmonline.com quoted an anonymous texter while it shares other comments from social media.

“This is sickening, God Created Adam and Eve not Adam and Steve,” said Rev Edwin.

“For the African countries to legalise homosexuality, the western world must first accept polygamy,” Alex London stated.

“I am just disappointed in the mother or the family member that attended this ceremony. Shame unto you,” one Yaw also said.

“My prayer for them is that God will touch their hearts one day for them to see the truth and turn away from this abominable thing. Who of the two is the husband and who is the wife? How are they going to have children of their own in life? How will the two have been born if their fathers and mothers have practised the same-sex marriage? May God have mercy on them,” Dan Budu also added.

Currently, there are gays in Ghana but they operate in secrecy. They don’t openly display their sexuality. This is because majority of Ghanaians frown on same sex marriage.

Profile

– Internal Audit, Global Compliance at PayPal

– Senior Management at American Express

– Former Consultant at Deloitte

– Studied International Business & Finance at Howard University

– Went to Achimota Secondary School

– Lives in New York, New York

– From Accra, Ghana