A Plus to present evidence on corruption allegations to CID today

2017-09-05

Controversial musician, Kwame Asare Obeng alias A Plus is expected to appear before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service today September 5, 2017 to adduce evidence to back his corruption allegations against two appointees in government.

The artiste in three separate Facebook posts weeks ago claimed Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye are “stupid” using swear words to challenge the two to confront him and he will expose them for their “arrogance” and “requests” making on persons who wanted to see the president.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated his commitment to fighting corruption and during the party’s delegate conference recently; he warned those making allegations against any of his men to be ready to substantiate them because he is not going to shield anyone.

The issue is currently before the CID and when the artiste was called for questioning last week, he failed to show up, rather directing investigators to his lawyers.

Prior to appearance today, the musician on Okay Fm said he has been misquoted by the media in the matter indicating that he was categorical and never accused the two of accepting or demanding bribe from anyone.

“Sometimes people don’t get your explanation when you talk about corruption. Corruption does not only mean that the person has taken bribe and so people might think that two persons I have mentioned have taken bribes; no, they have not taken any bribe anywhere,” he said.