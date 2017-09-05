A Plus spits fire after giving ‘evidence’ to police

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2017

Controversial musician and lover of Nana Akufo-Addo, Kwame A Plus has presented his evidence to the Criminal Investigative Department division of the Ghana Police Service.

A Plus was invited by the CID after the President ordered for an investigation into claims of corruption he made about the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Asenso-Boakye, and Abu Jinapor.

In a Facebook Livestream announcing the fact that he had presented his statement and evidence of corruption to the CID, Kwame A Plus reiterated his stance that none of the people he accused took bribe but rather engaged in corrupt practices.

He indicated that he is not willing to release his statement and evidence to the Police but the Public have the right to demand it from the Police.

He warned members of the New Patriotic Party who think they are enjoying power so they can trample on his right to be careful because they rode on his reputation to reach where they are today.

“I have told the Police what have to tell them. I am not releasing what I said to the Police but I am warning you, I am warning you. You don’t understand politics because you have everything to lose not me. Those of you who have the deliberate attempt to destroy me, you are trying so hard to finish the reputation that I used to push your campaign now it’s done you are in power so let’s finish A Plus. Go to the Police and tell them to release what I gave to the public.”

The musician cried about bad press from the Multimedia group and Accra-based Citi FM describing them as producers of fake news.