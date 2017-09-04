We’re tackling SHS placement challenges – Government

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Deputy Minister of Education in charge of pre-Tertiary Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Government says it is working to overcome the Internet-based challenges that have plagued the Computerized School Selection Placement Secretariat (CSSPS), and frustrated Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduates trying to beat the deadline for placement.

Addressing the press on Monday, a Deputy Minister of Education in charge of pre-Tertiary Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, said the government shared in the anxiety of parents and is working to resolve the technical challenges.

He also noted that, the Secretariat’s server has been overwhelmed, but backups are being put in place.

“As I speak, we have acquired new servers. We are making sure there are back up plans. We are working with NIIT in Accra… their place is open for parents who may have connectivity issues.”

According to the Minister, the government is also trying to liaise with some internet cafes to help BECE graduates patronize the online portal for placement.

“We are looking at options around the country. Internet cafes and other places, we are talking to them to see how they can open access to our parents so that they can get in and prepare their children.”

The burden on the CSSPS started when the Ghana Education Service (GES) announced an extension for the placement of BECE candidates after it emerged that over 100,000 qualified candidates had still not been placed The GES asked qualified students who were not placed to go online and select an option available during a window that will end on Tuesday, September 5.

No need for panic

Meanwhile, Citi News checks at some places in the Ashanti and Greater Accra Regions at some internet cafes, revealed that hundreds of students were still finding it difficult accessing the GES site to secure their placement.

The concerns notwithstanding, Dr. Adutwum assured that, no candidate would be cut off by the deadline.

“…So parents should not panic. What we are saying is that, we will give you the opportunity; at the end of the two days, if your child is not enrolled we are not going to cut them off. We will work with you, we are monitoring the situation” he said.