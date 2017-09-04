We apologize for not implementing one-term health insurance premium – Okudzeto

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: primenewsgh.com

2017-09-04

MP for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504558554_995_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

National Democratic Congress MP for North Tongu constituency Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said the party apologized to Ghanaians following its failure to implement the one term premium of the National Health Insurance scheme when they took power in 2009.

Ahead of the elections in 2008, the NDC, then in opposition and led by Professor John Mills, promised they will implement a term premium of the health insurance should they win power. However they reneged on the promise and rather kept the scheme as it was, a yearly renewal of the premium.

Political opponents continue to hold that against the party and with the least opportunity that surfaces, especially in media discussions, communicators are reminded of their own failure to implement the policy- so they have no basis of accusing the current NPP administration of not being able to respect its own promises made to Ghanaians in the run up to the 2016 elections, only eight months of assuming power.

But speaking to Asempa Fm’s ‘Ekosii sen’ program on Monday, Mr. Ablakwa, who speaks on foreign affairs related matters on behalf of the NDC, said they “apologized” to Ghanaians for their inability to remain true to their word, and therefore expects the NPP to do same on promises they are unable to fulfill.

According to him, several forums were organized by the then government to discuss the best approach towards keeping the scheme active and alive, so Ghanaians could access basic healthcare at a rather cheaper cost.

Touching on the government’s Free Senior High school policy which begins in less than two weeks, he denied claims the NDC said it was “impossible” for the government to carry it through. Mr. Okudzeto-Ablakwa, who was a Deputy Education Minister responsible for tertiary education under John Mahama, said the policy was their idea and first implemented by the Mahama led administration.

“Free SHS started under President John Mahama in 2014 with 10,070 students,” he said.