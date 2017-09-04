VRA cuts power to Yendi Hospital

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Volta River Authority (VRA) has cut power supply to the bungalows of the Yendi Hospital and some parts of the hospital due to indebtedness.

Information reaching DAILY GUIDE has it that the hospital owes VRA an undisclosed amount for which reason power supply was curtailed.

The hospital, which is in the Northern Region, is likely to start the dreaded cash-and-carry system due to some arrears reportedly owed it by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

The Eastern Corridor and its surrounding districts and communities patronize the Yendi hospital as a referral point in the area.

According to information, the facility has not been paid its NHIA benefits for the past 14 months. It was only last year May that some payment was reportedly made.

This situation is thereby affecting healthcare delivery at the hospital since most of the patients who go there are health insurance card holders.

The hospital’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Alhassan Wemah, told DAILY GUIDE that the NHIA “owes the hospital some 14 months.” According to him, the facility would be forced to start a cash-and-carry system, even though it is not allowed.

“Sometimes, we cannot even attend to our clients due to the pressure on us by the suppliers. The facility is totally broke, we can’t even buy gloves,” he revealed.

He indicated that the facility has no funds to settle its utility bills.

The PRO and the entire management of the hospital appealed to the government to intervene to enable the facility settle its suppliers.