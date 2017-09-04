Vodafone Ghana Foundation shows Ga East and West Women how to make money

Business News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Vodafone Ghana Foundation in partnership with Care Ghana has executed its social campaign dubbed Project Revive which is a flagship Financial Inclusion Project for women in the Ga East and West Municipalities.

The event held at the Aboma Community Centre, Abokobi targeted women of Abokobi Community who as beneficiaries are now financially aware regarding investment, savings and innovation.

The partnership between CARE International and Vodafone Ghana opens up financial services options aside savings to the community women who have been trained in soap making, beads making, batik tie and dye making as well as sandal production.

Vodafone Ghana Chief Executive Officer, Yolanda Cuba for her part reminded folks in session that her outfit was committed to lifting people form poverty pointing out to the Vodafone Farmer’s Club initiative which has revolutionized ways farmers grow, harvests and sell their produce.

She reiterated the company’s pledge to initiate a digital revolution where folks easily connect with each other with little hindrance. “A report showed only 30% of Ghanaians out of the 28 million have access to a full range of financial services leaving a whopping 70% of Ghanaians residents without financial over.”

According to Madam Yolanda Cuba, 20 years ago because of limited communication system, loved ones made phones calls once a month perhaps two putting strain on relationships but with Vodafone’s democratization of communication, almost everyone can communicate. “Today you can call someone 10 times. The situation went from being able to call once a month to even 20 times a day if one desired because the infrastructure is in place.”

The Vodafone CEO related the Vodafone Cash service the rural women now use to the fishing product introduced to fisher folks who now save funds (susu) in bumper season to rely on in dry seasons to feed their families when fishing is barred as well as a Dedicated Call Centre erected for the speech and hearing impaired so they can also communicate using special systems and software including them in the communication democratization project.

For Elkanah Odembo, the Country Director of Care International which seeks to empower community folks to overcome poverty, the organization’s work in Ghana for 20 years has been impactful.

As to why Care focuses its efforts on women, Mr. Odembo submitted: “if women are economically empowered, families get empowered and communities get empowered too” adding “their initiatives help bring about development and wealth creation for the beneficiaries resulting in the mass development of the country.”

In session at the event was Vodafone’s Gayheart Mensah, Village Savings and Loans members, Unit Committee Member-Rebecca Akwetei, Linda Asare Asante of Care International-Ghana, Krokoto Elder Awudu Laryea and members, Aboman Mantse Nii Obedeka Kwei and his entourage as well as Dromo Group Members.