Vodafone declares September as SME month

2017-09-04

Vodafone has dedicated September to its Small and Medium Scale enterprise (SME) customers. The move underlines a commitment by its enterprise unit – Vodafone Business Solutions – to empower businesses to leverage on technology to deliver modern and up to date offerings to the benefit of their clients and customers.

The SME month will be marked by a host of activities including the SME Ghana Awards and an SME Masterclass programme for Senior SME Managers across the country. Additionally, various customer clinics and market storms have been outlined within the regions during the month to introduce SMEs to a suite of bespoke products.

This year’s SME Ghana Awards will focus on how businesses can start turning their attention to becoming globally competitive with technology. Participants at the event, slated for September 28th, will be urged to get involved in activities that drive sustainable profits to their shareholder and customers.

The SME Masterclass programme, which will commence on September 30th, is a unique initiative by Vodafone in partnership with the China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) to expose customers to key business and corporate insights. Among some of the key modules to be delivered are Corporate Governance, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Growth and Financial Management and Social Media.

Commenting on the month, Angela Mensah-Poku, Director at Vodafone Business Solutions (VBS) said, “SMEs require constant support and empowerment to progress to the next level of profitability and growth. As a business, we continue to make it our concern to drive transformation in this sector. Over the years, our interventions have equipped these businesses to scale up and we are not resting on our laurels to ensure that we make them ready to transit into the global marketplace. We remain ready at all times to engage new businesses on what is required”