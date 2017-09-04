‘Uphold mission schools’ identity for positive social impact’

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

The Right Reverend Dr. Paul K. Boafo, the Administrative Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, has called on mission schools to uphold their identity to ensure that students come out of these institutions as role models.

He said schools must not train students only for the job market but ensure high moral, religious and academic standards to promote the much talked about social change.

The Rt. Rev. Dr. Boafo said this at the 43rd National Conference of Managers of Educational Units, under the theme: “Holistic Education: Upholding Mission Schools’ Identity for Social Impact”.

He said teachers and managers of schools, especially mission schools, had a great responsibility to ensure that today’s children became better agents of change in their communities adding; “We must seek to confront the immoral issues of society for a better tomorrow”.

Mrs Gifty Eugenia Kusi, the Deputy Minister of the Western Region, said the duty of religious bodies in bringing up children in a morally acceptable manner could not be over-emphasized.

“You cannot, therefore, afford to fail the country, ensure good standard of all encompassing education, which would enable the youths to be critical thinkers and problem solvers in our quest to develop the country,” she added.

Mrs Enyonam Amafugah, the Western Regional Director of Education, called on the managers, among other things, to check the dress code of teachers and organize training for their members to improve their knowledge base.