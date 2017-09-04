Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-09-04

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:

EC boss $14m contract under probe

Ursula denies corruption tag

GJA cautions journalists against trial by media

Gina Blay presents letters of credence

GHC4.6m missing at Fire Service

IMF tells BoG home truths

UT, Capital banks takeover: In whose interest?

Western Rail Line rehab receives US$10m booster

Unregistered crypto-currency affecting fight against money laundering

New insolvency regime to restructure distressed businesses

ICT to drive agriculture in next four years – Minister

Revive the association of recognised professional bodies

424,092 to enjoy Free SHS

Kosmos doles out over $100,000 to fund agric start-ups

Prez Akufo-Addo urges Muslims to remain worthy ambassadors of peace

2017 revenue mobilisation exercise takes off this week – AMA

MFIs hanker for apex body

Investors urged to capitalise on boom in financial stocks

IMF bailout extension gives comfort to the market – RMB

Stakeholder consultations on the 2018 budget