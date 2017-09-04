Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-09-04

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017
2017-09-04
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:
EC boss $14m contract under probe
Ursula denies corruption tag
GJA cautions journalists against trial by media
Gina Blay presents letters of credence
GHC4.6m missing at Fire Service
IMF tells BoG home truths
UT, Capital banks takeover: In whose interest?
Western Rail Line rehab receives US$10m booster
Unregistered crypto-currency affecting fight against money laundering
New insolvency regime to restructure distressed businesses
ICT to drive agriculture in next four years – Minister
Revive the association of recognised professional bodies
424,092 to enjoy Free SHS
Kosmos doles out over $100,000 to fund agric start-ups
Prez Akufo-Addo urges Muslims to remain worthy ambassadors of peace
2017 revenue mobilisation exercise takes off this week – AMA
MFIs hanker for apex body
Investors urged to capitalise on boom in financial stocks
IMF bailout extension gives comfort to the market – RMB
Stakeholder consultations on the 2018 budget