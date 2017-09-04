There is no way NPP will reduce electricity tariffs – Kwesi Pratt

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

2017-09-04

Any person waiting for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to reduce electricity tariffs will wait till eternity, the Editor-in-Chief of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has underscored.

The veteran journalist in a radio interview noted that looking at ‘the current circumstance’ there is no way the government will be able to reduce electricity tariffs.” He noted.

According to Mr. Pratt, “Last week they told us oh don’t worry; we promised we were going to reduce electricity tariff; it’s coming, we are going to reduce it drastically.”

”Look under the current circumstance, when we are shifting from hydro to thermal, and with the kind of prices crude oil is achieving on the international market, if anybody tells you that they are going to reduce electricity tariff in the face of the privatisation of the ECG, and you believe them, it is up to you. At least tell us the basic truth…” Kwesi Pratt expressed.

However, he noted that: ”the extension of the International Monetary Program (IMF) will be one of the factors that will not allow the government to reduce electricity tariffs.”

Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Delegate Conference in Cape Coast on 26th, August, 2017 said that ”there will soon be a reduction in electricity tariffs.”

He assured,“Have patience with us, we have promised that electricity tariffs will reduce. Just as we said dumsor will be over, I’m assuring you that, very soon when you see your electricity bills, you will know that when NPP promises, it honours it”.