Stop politicizing judicial rulings – Law Lecture

2017-09-04

Law lecturer with the Central University College, Yaw Oppong has said, the work of the judiciary must not be looked with political lenses just like that of Members of Parliament (MPs).

According to him, judges maybe fallible in line of duty but that does not suggest their rulings be politicized like lawmakers who always kowtow to pressures based on their political affiliation.

“We shouldn’t see judges as we should see Members of Parliament as persons who will always tow one’s lane and that is it”, the private legal practitioner said.

Lawyer Yaw Oppong who spoke on Joy FM’s Saturday weekly news analysis show Newsfile said “it is too much danger to see delivery of judges as political”.

The outspoken practitioner who is known for expressing his views on radio while commenting on the call for fresh presidential election by Kenya’s Supreme Court in that country, bemoaned how analyst compared the situation to that of Ghana’s 2012 election petition.

“When you get a decision like that, you have to match it with our own”, he admonished colleagues practitioners on the show”, he advised.