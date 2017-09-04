Some of Akufo-Addo’s appointees are corrupt – Prof. Martey fires at NPP

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-09-04

Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey, <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504487725_362_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey, who is well-known for his controversial comments on political issues in Ghana, has stated that the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has installed corrupt people as his appointees.

The controversial preacherman was speaking at the opening of the C4C Homeopathic Clinic in Koforidua when he made the comments.

Rev, Martey, a former moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana accused the New Patriotic Party of having harbored “bad elements” in the party.

Rev. Martey reportedly stated that “…even some of their appointees are not correct…they are corrupt”, according to a report by online news website, myJoyOnline.com.

However, the Minister of God was unable to mention these corrupt elements who have been appointed by Nana Addo probed further.

He replied the probing journalists, “Blessed are those who do not see but believe” quoting John 20:29 without giving any information to substantiate his claims.

The reverend minister has been surreptitiously quiet since Nana Addo took over presidency from John Mahama in January.

Rev Martey was very vocal and critical of the NDC administration and it seems his latest comments, which are his first on Nana Addo’s administration, will set him back to his old ways of criticizing government.