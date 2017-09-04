Some appointees of Nana Addo working against him spiritually – Bishop

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

2017-09-04

Newly ordained Bishop of the New Revival Charismatic Ministries, Bishop Kwame Gyamfi, has stated that some appointees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, are spiritually plotting his downfall.

Speaking to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, the Bishop said, these evil appointees are plotting disasters and other serious challenges to cast the Nana Addo government in the bad light.

According to him, these evil manipulators are aware that the president will not be contesting the 2020 presidential polls and so they want to take over.

He revealed, there would be a serious gas explosion at Asokwa and its environs and that explosion forms part of the evil plots by some of the appointees of the president.

‘’The reason why this and other disasters will occur is that, some evil men who are spiritually strong want the president to fail. They have planned to disgrace him and spiritually these are the plans they are going to roll out to tarnish his image.’’

He urged Christians to pray hard to reverse any gas explosion in the Ashanti region.

Bishop Gyamfi cautioned Ghanaians not to expect so much from the government because we going to face serious economic challenges in the next three years.

The Bishop said, although the president has reiterated his commitment to deliver on his promises, he will face serious opposition from within his own government.

He said, Nana Addo is a visionary leader and he has promised to deliver on all his promises but Ghanaians are going to experience serious economic challenges.

He should be careful of the appointees he’s working with. The challenges we are facing today is not about Nana Addo but his appointees he’s working with.

They are competing among themselves with some yearning for his place. Some want to take over his position and others believe he is not contesting again so they want to take over from him. If God does not intervene, we will face very serious challenges as a country.”

”He [President] will work by the end of the four year term but it will not be an easy task. Ghanaians should work hard and pray fervently to prevent all these evil machinations,’’ he concluded.