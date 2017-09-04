Saudi investors to support 1D1F with a Mango Juice Factory in Somanya

Business News of Monday, 4 September 2017

2017-09-04

Saudi Business community has promised to strengthen its ties with Ghana to ensure mutual benefit

Some investors in Saudi Arabia have expressed interest in the government’s flagship program One District One Factory by establishing a Mango Juice Processing factory in Yilo Krobo district of the Eastern Region.

This was made known by the Eastern Regional 1st Vice Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, (NPP) Alhaji Omar Bodinga who is part of government Delegation in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj Pilgrims during an interview with Kasapa News from Saudi Arabia.

According to him, the nephew of the Amir of Madina will visit Ghana to complete agreement with government on the intended investment.

“We are meeting some Saudi Arabia businessmen for investment in Eastern region and if things go well the nephew the Amir of Madina (the royal family of the second holiest city in the Kingdom) will visit Ghana for final negotiation on a fresh mango juice factory which will be sited at Yilo or Lower Manya, under the One District One Factory program,” he said .

He said, the Saudi Business community has promised to strengthen its ties with Ghana to ensure mutual benefit.

Alhaji Omar Bodinga who has announced his bid to contest as Regional Chairman of the NPP assured that, the NPP government will fulfil its promises to improve the living conditions of Ghanaians.

He said the successful nature of this years’ Hajj is a manifestation of the government being on track.