Rev. Martey descends on NPP; tags some appointees as corrupt

2017-09-04

The former moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has descended heavily on some appointees of the New Patriotic Party describing some of them as corrupt.

The outspoken preacher made these comments at the opening of the C4C Homeopathic Clinic in Koforidua when he made the comments.

Rev. Martey reportedly stated that “…even some of their appointees are not correct…they are corrupt”, according to myJoyOnline.com.

However, the Minister of God was unable to mention these corrupt elements who have been appointed by Nana Addo probed further.

He replied the probing journalists, “Blessed are those who do not see but believe” quoting John 20:29 without giving any information to substantiate his claims.

The Reverend minister has been surreptitiously quiet since Nana Addo took over the presidency from John Mahama in January.

The former moderator was very vociferous during the erstwhile John Mahama’s administration tagging them as corrupt and nation wreckers.