PIAC wants salt industry developed to create jobs

Business News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-04

Kwame Jantuah, Vice Chairman – Public Interest Accountability Committee (PIAC) <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504564862_266_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Vice Chairman of the Public Interest Accountability Committee (PIAC), Kwame Jantuah has observed that the salt industry in the coastal belt of the country can generate a huge employment and income opportunities for the people.

He therefore stressed the need for government to adequately develop the sector into a giant and vibrant industry for the benefit of Ghanaians.

Mr Kwame Jantuah told Joy News in an interview during a project monitoring tour by IFEJ and PIAC in the Kpando, South Dayi, Ketu South and North and Keta municipalities.



He said government and Ghanaians must help change the salt industry into a more beneficial sector for the people and the country at large.

“Ghana has one of the best natural salt deposits across the globe alongside Senegal in the West African sub-region,” he said.

Ada Songor and the Keta Lagoon basins with their several communities have rich natural salt deposits that have become another gold mine for the thousands of residents who largely depend on this resource for their very survival.

Unfortunately, salt exploration and production have not been given the needed boost over the years in order to generate the needed revenue and employment opportunities for the people.

“It is sad salt exploration has not been given the needed attention over years,” Mr Jantuah lamented.

He is convinced the situation will change drastically if the government were to devote much attention to developing the sector.



The project tour was sponsored by the Government of Ghana [GOG] and the Ghana oil and gas for inclusive growth [GOGIG]