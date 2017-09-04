Pearl Esua-Mensah appointed Group CEO of Media General

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-09-04

The Media General Group has appointed a quintessential professional, Pearl Esua-Mensah, as its Group Chief Executive Officer. Her appointment takes effect from October 1, 2017.

Madam Esua-Mensah will however lead the media conglomerate as its Acting Chief Executive Officer from September 4 till the end of the month. The astute business leader and dynamic professional, who is the first female to head the media group, is taking over from Mr. John Chiahemen, whose contract with the company expires at the end of September.

Mr. Chiahemen is therefore expected to take his annual leave effective September 4, 2017, a memo from the Group Board Chairman, Mr. Berifi Apenteng, to management and staff of the Group said on Monday.

Apart from TV3, Media General also owns the fast growing stations, Onua 95,1FM, 3FM 92.7, Akoma 87.9FM, Connect 97.1FM, the 3news.com and Adesa Productions. John was, among other things, instrumental in the restructuring of the Group, putting it in a strong position to realise its set vision.

He brought to the Group his 35-year experience in senior editorial, media training and management roles across the globe, mostly with Reuters, building a solid foundation for Media General to become a converged content entity gearing to launch a 24-hour international TV news channel.

“The company is very grateful for the work he has done during his tenure at Media General, and we wish him a hearty farewell as he pursues other interests,” the memo expressed.

Meanwhile, Pearl Esua-Mensah joins the Media General Group with over 20 years global experience, leading and consulting for businesses in different sectors in Ghana and abroad. Until her appointment, she was the Founder/CEO of Feniks Limited, a leading consulting firm.

“Pearl’s distinctive leadership abilities, vast business experience and her expertise with managing business re-organisations, positions her firmly to lead the transformation of our business into one of Africa’s leading and most respected media conglomerates in Africa.”