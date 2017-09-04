Parents not mandated to pay for anything under Free SHS – Dr Adutwum

play videoDeputy Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504546863_353_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Deputy Minister for Education in charge of Secondary education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has warned heads of Senior High Schools not to force parents to pay for anything as the Free SHS programme takes care of all students’ bills.

Addressing the media at the Education Ministry in Accra, Dr Adutwum said several dialogues have been held with head teachers of various Senior High Schools to make them understand that students are not to be sacked from school for non-payment of any fees.

He stressed, “Our PTA, levies, fees and utilities, development levy and even teacher motivation is going to be paid by the government, as a result we’ve made it abundantly clear to our headmasters that money should not be the reason a student must not go to school and no parent should receive a bill.”

He added that if the Parent-Teacher Association of any school decides to undertake any project, parents are not to be forced to pay.

