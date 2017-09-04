Paperless Port: Freight forwarders still want more education

Business News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Members of the Tema Freight Forwarders Association are calling on the government to provide extensive education on the paperless port transaction systems.

In May 2017, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia gave three directives at a port efficiency conference he organised to improve trade in the country.

One of the directives was the removal of all customs barriers on the country’s transit corridor, a joint inspection by all regulatory agencies at the ports and the introduction of a hundred percent paperless transactions at the ports effective 1st September 2017.

Speaking with Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka AM Drive, a member of the Tema Freight Forwarders Association, Mawuli Tetteh, explained that education on paperless port transactions system is very low especially among the freight forwarders themselves.

According to him, the work at the port has to do with some technicalities which demands in-depth knowledge.

He added that in order to replace the old custom barrier systems with the new paperless system, there should be the need for extensive education inorder to ensure that there are no errors when the system officially kicks off.