Paperless port: Agents trained – GPHA

Business News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-09-04

File photo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504516276_938_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has assured that measures have been put in place to assist agents to use the paperless system which begins today Monday, 4 September 2017.

According to the authority, the move has been made necessary due to pockets of clearing agents thronging their offices to make enquiries about the new system.

GPHA’S Corporate Planning and Monitoring Manager, Josephine Gyima-Akwafo, interacting with the media over the weekend, revealed that all persons who came to the revenue centre to process the old forms were given exposure on how they have to start making their request in the new system from today.

The move to go paperless, according to government, is to ensure efficiency at the country’s ports to enable it compete effectively with other ports in the sub-region and generate the adequate revenue to support the developmental agenda of the government.

Government has kicked off the project despite protestation by some stakeholders including freight forwarders, as well as importers and exporters who are calling for the implementation to be delayed, citing among others, low sensitisation.