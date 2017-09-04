NPP government can never reduce electricity tariffs – Kwesi Pratt

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr says any Ghanaian waiting for the Akufo-Addo led government to reduce electricity tariffs will wait till the end of time.

During a rally after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Delegate Conference in Cape Coast last weekend, Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko told Ghanaians there will soon be a reduction in electricity tariffs.

“Have patience with us, we have promised that electricity tariffs will reduce. Just as we said dumsor will be over, I’m assuring you that, very soon when you see your electricity bills, you will know that when NPP promises, it honours it” he assured.

But speaking on Radio Gold’s Alhaji and Alhaji program, Mr Pratt observed that looking at ‘the current circumstance’ there is no way the government will be able to reduce electricity tariffs.

“Last week they told us oh don’t worry; we promised we were going to reduce electricity tariff; it’s coming, we are going to reduce it drastically…look under the current circumstance, when we are shifting from hydro to thermal, and with the kind of prices crude oil is achieving on the international market, if anybody tells you that they are going to reduce electricity tariff in the face of the privatisation of the ECG, and you believe them, it is up to you. At least tell us the basic truth…”

The veteran journalist added that the extension of the International Monetary Program (IMF) will be one of the factors that will not allow the government to reduce electricity tariffs.