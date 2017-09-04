No parent should receive a bill – Gov’t

The Ministry of Education has cautioned Headmasters of various Second cycle institutions not to prevent the entry of students into Senior High Schools(SHS) based on any form of charges.

According to the Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the government has made the necessary provision for all such expenses effective this September, which is part of the government’s flagship policy, the Free SHS programme to cover all first year students.

“Students are not supposed to pay any fees. As a matter of fact, PTA-levied fees like utilities, development levy, and even teacher motivation is going to be paid by the government, as a result, we’ve made it abundantly clear to headmasters that money should not be the reason why a student should not go to school, therefore no parent should receive a bill,” he told journalists at a press conference on Monday, 4 August.

Dr Adutwum also insists there is no need for parents and prospective SHS students to panic over admission, assuring that all BECE candidates who qualified for SHS will be duly given placements.

Meanwhile, following the expiration of the initial 24 hour deadline, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has extended the window of placement by another 48 hours.

This is after it discovered that over 150,000 qualified candidates had still not been placed.

All things being equal, the affected students now have up to Tuesday, September 5 to complete the placement processes.