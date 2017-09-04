No land for ‘one district, one factory’ project in Cape Coast – Chief

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: dailyguideafrica.com/

2017-09-04

file photo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504523991_102_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The paramount chief of the Oguaa Traditional Council, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, has emphatically stated that the area does not have land to give to the government for the ‘One District, One Factory’ policy.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in his 2016 campaign message promised to establish factories in the various districts of the country – and this has compelled him to plead with chiefs to give him land for its implementation.

According to him, most of the parcels of land in the area belong to educational institutions.

He made this known during the Oguaa Fetu Afehye festival celebrated by the chiefs and people of Cape Coast in the Central Region over the weekend.

The festival was on the theme, “Falling standard of education in the Cape Coast metropolis: the role of stakeholders.”

The festival was attended by hundreds of people from all walks of life, including ministers of state, Members of Parliament (MPs) and other influential people in society.

Osaberima Atta expressed concern that the traditional council has not been receiving its share of the proceeds from the Cape Coast Castle.

Speaking at the colourful festival, the Minister for Railway Development, Joe Ghartey, said Ghana was going to develop under President Nana Addo’s tenure.

He said government was putting in place proper measures to make the country better for the people to live in.

He noted that the government would fulfill all promises made to Ghanaians, adding that the ‘Free Senior High School’ education would be fully implemented next week to reduce the burden on parents and guardians.

He said the $1 million for one constituency would be implemented soon with the area receiving $2 million.

The minister disclosed that plans were underway for the government to establish a fish processing factory in the area to boost the fishing industry.