New Malta Guinness promo to give up to GHC10,000 every week to lucky consumer

Business News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-04

Malta Guinness, the nation’s favorite malt drink, is giving consumers the chance to fulfill their dreams in the latest “Go Get It” National Consumer promotion.

Malta Guinness will be providing Ghanaians with the energy needed to make their dreams come true. This will help loyal Malta Guinness consumers turn Malta Goodness into Greatness.

Over the coming weeks, Malta Guinness is set to share its goodness with its cherished consumers and the only way to win is to enter the “Go Get It” National Consumer Promotion.

The promotion will run from September 1 to December 8 and will give over GHC4 million worth of prizes to cherished consumers of Malta Guinness.

Speaking at the press conference Mr. Roland Ofori, the Brand Manager, said, “the great taste, natural goodness, energy and vitality of Malta Guinness has been fuelling the greatness of Ghana for the past 3 decades. The most loved malt brand in Ghana, Malta Guinness is packed with vitamins and iron and provides the fuel to help drive the nation’s can-do attitude. Malta Guinness, Ghana’s favorite malt drink is giving consumers the chance to fulfil their dreams in the new Malta Guinness “Go Get It” Consumer promotion. We believe dreams don’t just run on drive, they require energy to be made real and sustainable. In this regard, Malta Guinness will be providing Ghanaians with the energy needed to make their dreams come true, turning the Malta Goodness into Greatness.”

From 1st September to 8th December look out for special promotional PET bottles of Malta Guinness and SMS the code under the crown to MTN short code 2120 for a chance to win millions of airtime and cash prizes.

Some 700,000 Malta Guinness drinkers who find a bottle under the crown will instantly win a free bottle of Malta Guinness. In addition, every week, one lucky winner who texts the 8-digit code to MTN short code 2120 will win GHC10,000 cash. A further 7,800 consumers will win cash tokens of GHC50 and GHC100 over the duration of the promotion. Winners will be randomly selected from all over the country.

Roland Ofori further explained that because of the partnership between Malta Guinness and MTN consumers will not be charged when they send their text. It is absolutely Free. He intimated that Malta Guinness will continue to explore effective partnerships to deliver supreme value to their cherished consumers in the coming years.

He was also quick to mention that consumers are not to make any payments to anyone whatsoever in order to redeem their prizes.