NDC and NPP panelists trade blows during live radio discussion

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-04

Both panelists were jabbing each other which eventually resulted in a struggle between the two

What started as a normal commentary between two radio panelists representing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tamale-based Bishara Radio ended in fisticuffs as the two representatives traded blows on live radio.

Before host of the show could intervene, listeners were left in shock as the two were heard physically jabbing each other with sounds of falling objects as a result of the struggle.

The programme was brought to an abrupt end because managers of the station said the fight could force supporters of both parties to besiege the station in support of their representatives

Mr Latif Kofi, the NPP representative, confirmed the unfortunate exchanges to mynewsgh.com but accused his opponent of instigating the whole matter.

“Wumpini kept interjecting, when I was wrapping up. After he was done with his 10 minutes time to say his final words on the topics discussed. When the host was about ending the programme and I was set to leave the studio, he insulted me as ”boribila” suggesting I was a “truck pusher”

He revealed that he lost his cool at that moment and pounced on him to settle scores since he was hurt leaving him with cuts on his forehead

But Mr Wumpini who represented the NDC flatly denied the claim and said his attacker came late at about 9:30 am when the program was left with 30 minutes to end.

“It was even not his turn to represent the NPP today. He was an intruder who became frustrated because he lacked facts on the topic tabled for discussion”, he added.

“My communications director has since reported the matter to the police and sent me to the hospital where they dressed the cuts i sustained around my forehead”, Wumpini revealed.