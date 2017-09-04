Mrs. Akufo-Addo pledges support for Youth Empowerment

An artwork designed on the spot was presented to the First Lady <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504534264_707_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Brian Jones Ministries (UK), organizers of the annual International Youth Empowerment Summit (IYES), on Friday paid a courtesy call on the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo at her office in Accra.

This follows the successful organization of the 2017 IYES Conference which brought together the youth of Ghana to receive inspiration from some notable public figures.

The IYES delegation led by Prophet Brian Amoateng deemed it necessary to seek counsel and guidance from the wife of the President in preparation for the upcoming programs to be organized by the team.

Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo was delighted to welcome the IYES team and pledged her support for IYES’ work of empowering the youth of Ghana.

Present at the meeting were IYES ambassadors including Superintendent Kofi Sarpong, Gloria Sarfo, and Funny Face.

After the interaction with the First Lady, Prophet Brain Amoateng assured the youth of Ghana that next year’s IYES will be gigantic.

