Massive workforce certificate verification hits SSNIT

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: primenewsghana.com

2017-09-04

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504547126_114_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has taken measures to protect the integrity of its workforce by verifying the professional and academic certificates of its 2,465 labour force.

Director-General of SSNIT, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang said the move which was issued to the Human Resource Department was to regain public confidence and to ensure that its workers presented credible certificates for employment.

“We are not out there to victimise anyone; we are only seeking to cleanse the image of the trust to regain absolute public confidence,” Dr Ofori-Tenkorang.

This comes in the wake of a $72 million software scandal which led to the interdiction and subsequent dismissal of the ‘Dr’ Caleb Afaglo, General Manager for MIS (Management of Information Systems) of SSNIT over doubts about his academic credentials.

“It is a policy of SSNIT for all certificates to be verified, but, somehow, Afaglo’s slipped through. We, therefore, need to make sure similar incidents do not occur in future.”

“I expect the Human Resource Department of the trust to do it. I am also an employee of SSNIT and I expect my certificates to be vetted, Dr Ofori-Tenkorang added.

Background

The Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) in investigating the $72 million Operational Business Suite uncovered scandal Mr Caleb Afaglo’s fraudulent certificates who incidentally headed SSNIT’s Management Information Systems.

According to EOCO, Mr Afaglo played a crucial role in the multi-million dollar Information Technology (IT) infrastructure scandal.

Mr Afaglo who had presented fake academic qualifications was interdicted for his role in the software scandal which failed to function per its requirement.