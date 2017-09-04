Man lynched after ‘slaughtering’ relative

A mob beat a man to death at Zanguvugu in Walewale on Sunday after he was suspected of killing his relative with a cutlass, Police have confirmed.

Police said details of the incident are still unfolding and that the two bodies are currently undergoing autopsy examination at the Walewale hospital.

West Mamprusi district police commander, DSP Sarpong Aboagye said police received an information that a man named Gafaru Amadu had brutally killed another man by slitting his neck. He added that a team of police investigators quickly responded and rushed to the village.

The investigators, according to the police chief, found the victim identified as Issahaku Ibrahim laying down on a dusty floor with blood flowing forth in great volume from his neck. Police also found Gafaru firmly tied to a tree in unconscious mood with severe machete injuries.

He was rescued by the police but died shortly whilst being transported to hospital.

Community sources, however, told Starr News that Gafaru was a mental disorder patient and had repeatedly threatened to kill Ibrahim.

The sources narrated that Gafaru attacked his relative on his farm Sunday afternoon with a cutlass and hacked him many times before overpowering him and cut his throat.

Starr News learned that a woman who was also working in his farm witnessed the attack and fled to inform other neighbors.

A community member who doesn’t want to be named said a group of men who arrived at the scene suddenly got infuriated and attacked the killer. He was beaten with sticks and cutlasses before tied up to a tree. The attackers fled leaving behind the victims.

Police said investigation was underway but added residents who witnessed the incident were unwilling to volunteer information.

This is the second of similar incident to be recorded within the Mamprugu Traditional Area. Last month, a man who killed a thirteen-year-old girl was also beaten to death at Namasim near Nalerigu.