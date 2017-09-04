Laryea Kingston slams Kwesi Appiah after disappointing Congo stalemate

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has questioned Kwesi Appiah’s tactics after the Black Stars’ disappointing 1-1 draw with Congo Brazzaville in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

The Black Stars had to crawl from behind to earn a point at the Baba Yara Stadium after Thievy Bifouma had opened the scoring for the visitors.

Ghana failed to impress home fans and now have their qualification chances hanging on the line.

And, former Ghana winger Laryea Kingston has blamed the head coach for his tactics which led down the team.

“For me, I think his tactics didn’t help him against Congo, but for me, he is building his team and they should give him some time to do that,” he told GH ONE TV.

Ghana play the reverse fixture in Brazzaville on Tuesday and are likely to be without duo Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew.