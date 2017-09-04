Lands Ministry revokes Exton Group’s license

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: ultimatefmonline.com

2017-09-04

Simon Osei Mensah impounded equipment belonging to Engineers and Planners weeks ago <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504536322_933_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has revoked the license of Exton Cubic Group Limited.

This means the company will not be able to prospect for bauxite at Nyinanhini in the Ashanti Region.

This was made known during a press conference in Accra by the Ministry.

It appears the statement by the Chiefs of Nyinanhini calling on government to allow the company to work on the site to provide jobs for the youth in the area didn’t materialised.

Weeks ago, the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah impounded equipment belonging to Engineers and Planners (E&P) owned by Ibrahim Mahama which was subcontracted by Exton Cubic Group to prospect for bauxite at Nyinanhini.

The Minister argued that he has not been properly briefed about the operations of the company in the area.

However, after the seizure, the Environmental Protection Agency in a statement said ‘The bottom line is that Exton Cubic Group Limited has not obtained the required EPA permit under its mining lease and therefore any attempt to enter the area for mining activity is illegal’.

Lawyers for the company had threatened to sue government if they are prevented from mining.