Land Guards invade East Legon; residents demand police protection

Residents of East Legon, Adjirngano, and adjoining communities in the Greater Accra Region are demanding police protection following attacks by armed thugs – popularly called Land Guards – contracted to terrorise one or several owners of disputed lands.

The residents say they are living in fear and have asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, to heighten security in the area.

The troubled residents tell Joy News the Land Guards are harassing and forcing them out of their properties.

President of the Pekan Enclave East Legon Residents Association, Captain Budu Koomson (Rtd), said the Land Guards have on many occasions subjected care takers of some of the properties to severe physical assault.

He said sometimes, these armed thugs fire gunshots sporadically, scaring children, innocent families, and the entire community.

“Unfortunately, the majority of residents believe that the East Legon District Police Commander, who is known to residents only as DSP Anokye, has done very little, if not condoning and conniving with the illegal activities of the [Land Guards].

“We are appealing to the Inspector General of Police to intervene in this matter to save the lives of innocent children, vulnerable individuals and properties,” Captain Budu Koomson (Rtd) said at a press conference over the weekend.

Joy News has not been able to get a response from the Police Commander for the area.

Terror activities of the so called Land Guards have persisted in developing areas in the capital city despite attempts by security agencies to end them.

Activities of these Land Guards have resulted in bitter conflicts, loss of lives and property, chaos and remain a security threat in many communities.



Recently, Land Guards burnt down a Church at Okpoi Gonno on the Spintex Road in Accra.

The thugs stormed the Believers House Worship International wielding guns and other dangerous weapons and set the building ablaze, witnesses said.

No arrests have been made.