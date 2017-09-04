Kwesi Nyantakyi begs Ghanaians not to abandon Black Stars

Kwesi Nyantakyi, Ghana Football Association president <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504530034_455_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has called on Ghanaians not to abandon Black Stars after the four-time African champions’ unimpressive performance last Friday.

Ghana hope of making it to next year’s World Cup is in tatters after they were held to a 1-1 draw game Congo.

“It’s very unfortunate but let me apologise for the team’s performance and ask Ghanaians not to abandon or neglect the team. Let’s keep praying for the team until the end of the competition and let’s see what ultimately comes out,” he told Accra based Class FM.

The CAF 1st vice president also admitted the team has a slim chance of making it to Russia 2018.

“We have a slim chance [of making it] but realistically our chance diminished right after the match because we failed to take advantage of the opportunity and secure the three maximum points, but we still have to take part to the end and see what awaits us so we pray for [the best] but our destiny is definitely not in our hands,” he added.

Ghana are third with two points) in Group E behind leader Uganda (7) and Egypt (6).

