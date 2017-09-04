Kumasi Tech University former students to protest over delayed graduation

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Students of the Kumasi Technical University (formerly Kumasi Polytechnic), who completed their studies in 2016, but are yet to graduate have planned a demonstration in Accra on Tuesday.

The move is aimed at mounting pressure on government to constitute a new governing council for the university, so as to enable the authorities organise a graduation ceremony and present the students with their certificates.

The tenure of office of members of the governing council has expired and government was yet to constitute a new one.

As a result, the university authorities have explained they cannot constitute a convocation without a functioning governing council.

According to the students, they will gather at the Obra Spot at Kwame Nkrumah Interchange at 8am and march from there through the principal streets of Accra.

The students had warned earlier that if after 10 days and their graduation was not organised and their certificates presented to them, they will hit the streets as the next stage of their protest.

Spokesperson for the group, Maxwell Ntiamoah told Graphic Online that they have just completed their national service and still do not have their certificates to enable them go look for jobs.