Kofi Bentil berates CID for delaying the invitation of A Plus over corruption allegations

2017-09-04

Vice President of policy think-tank, IMANI Ghana and private legal practitioner Kofi Bentil, has berated the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for still not inviting Kwame Asare, known in showbiz as A-Plus over allegations made against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff.

“If you tell me you cannot find A-Plus in this country I do not know what you are doing so CID please takeover so the presidency does not have to spend energy on this”, he instructed.

He bemoaned the lackadaisical posture of the state security agency in handling the matter calling on them to up their game.

Mr Kofi Bentil also wants government to act swiftly to help unravel the truth about corruption allegations against Mr. Abu Jinapor and Mr. Assenso Boakye as alleged by the musician.

“When we have persons from within the NPP making terribly accusations against people in government. …I am saying a house and how it runs; it depends on authorities of the leader the kind of gravity of the house and the respect they give to him”.

“I hope that NPP will clean up this act because I worried about the energy it is taking”, Lawyer Kofi Bentil observed on Joy FM’s Saturday weekly news show analysis program Newsfile.

Meanwhile, a law lecturer with the Central University College, Yaw Oppong is of the view that the seat of government; Flagstaff House must be closed to the public and other appointees.

According to him, people who work there or live there must be given certain gravity of loose and tight property pointing out people do not have to pay bribes before they see the President.

“Like we have in White House and other places if you do not have business there, no way can you go in there but if you have business there it must be easy for you to go in”, he suggested.