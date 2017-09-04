Justice Yaw Ofori appointed Commissioner of Insurance

Justice Yaw Ofori, Commissioner of Insurance <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504517156_665_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The President has appointed Mr. Justice Yaw Ofori, as the Commissioner of the National Insurance Commission (NIC).

He takes over from Lydia Lariba Bawa.

Mr. Ofori, until his appointment was the Director of the Ghana Insurance College.

He holds an International Executive MBA and a B.A. Honours from the University of Ghana (Political Science Major)

Mr. Ofori is a Fellow of the Insurance Institute of Ghana and the Chartered Insurance Professional Insurance Institute of Canada.

He assumes duty with a wide range of experience in both teaching and practicing since qualifying as a chartered insurer.

قالب وردپرس

Comments