Ignore our recalcitrant members – Executives of Lotto Companies tell NLA management

2017-09-04

The Executive Board of the National Association of Lotto Companies has condemned and described as ‘baseless, unfounded and unwarranted”, the actions of a sub group of LMC’s who met ‘illegally’ without following due process and lashing out through a statement of theirs at the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

The meeting which was held in the Ashanti Region in Kumasi on the 31st of August, saw these LMC’s supposedly attacking government and making serious allegations against the Director General, Kofi Ose-Ameyaw and the management of NLA.

Speaking at a Press Conference Thursday September 4 in Accra, General Secretary for the National Association of Lotto Marketing Companies, Mr. Kofi Frimpong called the incident inappropriate taking into cognizance the fact that the current government, unlike previous government administrations is making efforts at dealing with their concerns as an association and putting in measures to boost their businesses as lotto operators.

Mr. Frimpong who indicated that the meeting was held without the knowledge of the leadership of the association maintained that they as an executive body, disassociate themselves from the actions of the said group.

“A section of our members, a few of them, purporting to represent the larger body, the national association and went there to sort attack and castigate some management personnel that they were not happy at government’s decision to license Banker-to-Banker operators without giving solutions”

“We condemn it and we disassociate ourselves with it…that in fact, they have acted in bad faith…we don’t have to do that”, he said.



“They were supposed to come, we invited them to come because government has been engaging us”

Rather than agitating he said, the association is grateful to government for the intervention measures it has put in for them since its assumption in power.