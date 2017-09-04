I don’t doubt A Plus’ corruption allegations – Kofi Bentil

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Private legal practitioner, Kofi Bentil has said, knowing the history of Kwame Asare Obeng known in the showbiz industry as A-Plus as a member of ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), he has no shreds of doubt to disbelieve corruption allegations at the Flagstaff House.

“I know A-Plus, he is a serious young man and deep NPP guy so I do not dismiss what he says. …much as you may think he is a bit of a comedian he is serious”, the Vice president of IMANI Africa stated.

Lawyer Kofi Bentil party bemoaned reports of bribery allegations against two Deputy chiefs of Staff at the presidency calling for speedy investigation into it.

The musician has alleged Mr. Abu Jinapor and Mr Assenso Boakye as Deputy Chiefs of Staff take bribes from business people wanting to see the President Akufo-Addo before discharging their duties.

The situation has sparked debate about the President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to fighting corruption among his appointees as the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Police Service takes up the matter.

“When we have persons from within the NPP making terrible accusations against people in government …I am saying a house and how it runs depends on authorities of the leader the kind of gravity of the house and the respect they give to him”.

On similar allegations made by Kennedy Agyepong amidst his outburst he said :” If Kennedy Agyapong has problem or accusations [he should] go report it to the police”, Lawyer Kofi Bentil counseled the Assin Central lawmaker on Joy FM’s weekly news analysis show Newsfile.

“If you are not prepared to go through the proper process then spare us the noise”, calling the leadership of NPP to bring the outspoken lawmaker to order to save the face of the party from public ridicule”