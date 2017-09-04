Gyampomani Nkosuohene encourages bamboo processing

Business News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-09-04

A national gaming policy to regulate gaming activities in the country is in the offing.

The policy, when in force, will help streamline the activities of casinos, sports betting and scratch card operations, as well as stop minors from participating in such games in the country.

To this end, the Gaming Commission yesterday held a stakeholders’ forum to collate inputs for the commission’s Strategic Business Plan, as well as firm up a binding policy document to guide the industry.

Government’s commitment

The Deputy Minister for the Interior, Mr Henry Kotei, in a keynote address to open the forum said the government was committed to promoting gaming environment, where gambling was an enjoyable leisure activity devoid of societal menace and criminality.

He said, “A healthy gaming industry with strong frameworks and guidelines are essential for policy formulation.”

Mr Kotei said the onus, therefore, laid on all to contribute meaningfully towards an effective regulation, which would foster a healthy gaming environment where crime was reduced to the barest minimum for a crime-free industry.

“We should aim at building a sound consumer protection policy,” he said, adding that one area of concern was the under-age gambling which had resulted in a negative perception about the industry.

He said as stakeholders, “we should put our wheels together and ensure that we discourage or institute measures that will help keep our young ones safe from engaging in activities not meant for them, while the industry thrives”.

“Display your sign post and discourage the young ones,” he added.

Commission’s responsibilities

To the commission, Mr Kotei said they had a responsibility to ensure effective monitoring so that the right persons engaged in the industry.

He noted that as a result, there was need for the constant monitoring of the industry to ensure its relevance, adding that their role as stakeholders in that regard could not be overemphasised.

Mr Kotei indicated that gaming had always raised social and psychological concerns in society, prompting regulators to provide adequate controls in a number of areas, from consumer protection to social well-being.

Given the current trend where there was public attention and constant backlash against the Gaming Commission as a regulator for the influx of slot machines, popularly known as “jackpot” machines, across the length and breadth of the country without effective supervision and monitoring, the inputs of the stakeholders in tackling this menace were key, he said.

Industrial growth

The acting Gaming Commissioner, Mr Peter Mireku, in a welcome address, said the industry had experienced significant growth and development since the introduction of the Gaming Act (Act 721) and the establishment of the Gaming Commission.

He said the outcome of the forum would help resolve problems with gambling, under-age gambling, money laundering, the proliferation of illegal gaming and the rationalisation of the regulatory environment to address existing issues confronting gaming.

Giving an overview of the commission, the acting Deputy Commissioner, Mr Koby Annan, said only 68 of the gaming operators in the country were operating legally.

He said so far, the commission, together with a task force set up to monitor the activities of these operators, had revoked the licences of five operators due to their inactivity or for other reasons which were contrary to the gaming regulations.

He mentioned that the commission would also very soon clamp down on illegal operators across the country.