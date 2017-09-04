GJA shouldn’t hurt members if it can’t help them – Audrey Gadzekpo

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

The Dean of the School of Information and Communication Studies at the University of Ghana has registered her displeasure about a statement by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) cautioning its members against negative investigative reports about local businesses.

Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo said the Association has a primary duty to its constituents than championing big local businesses in the country.

She told Emefa Apawu on Joy FM’s Newsnite Monday, the last thing the Association should do, if it cannot help its members, is to put impediments in their way.

Her comments come days after the Association issued a letter cautioning investigative journalists to desist from trying businesses in the media over some allegations.

The Affail Monney-led GJA has come under intense criticism from some of its members after it issued the controversial statement.

Although the statement did not mention specific names of media houses and individual journalists, the timing of the release and the content thereof suggested he was referring to an ongoing investigative work by Joy News’ Manasseh Azure Awuni against the Jospong Group of companies.

In the said investigative work, Mr Azure highlighted an inflation of a contract by Jospong Group of Companies in the supply of waste bins and waste bins liners in November 2016.

Responding to the statement issued by the GJA, Prof Gadzekpo said she was “surprised and depressed” when she read it, adding it will take someone to read between the lines to see where the GJA was coming from.

“The timing was very curious and it suggested to me that the Association itself and not individual journalists had fallen victim to corporate capture,” the media expert said.

According to her, it is questionable what the GJA means by media trial “because if investigations are going on against somebody or an entity and the media is providing the evidence in that regard, there is no trial by the media.”

She said in cases where all the facts are brought before the public, the Association has no business making such a claim, something she noted was the stock in trade of politicians.

“I think it is shocking that the Association will be issuing a statement to suggest that investigative journalists are trying individual businesses and individuals in the media.

For a country where some journalists are perceived to have been ‘bought’ by politicians, the ace journalist said it is depressing if local businesses are also doing same.