Ghanaians angry as former Achimota student marries gay boyfriend

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-09-04

Stephen Kabutey holding hands with his gay partner and being accompanied by his mother.

Some Ghanaians are fuming on social media following the reported marriage of a former Achimota student to his gay American boyfriend over the weekend.

Stephen Kabutey Ofoi Ceasar, who is a former School Prefect of the prestigious Achimota School, married his long-time boyfriend at a yet-to be disclosed venue in the United States.

Pictures and videos of the ceremony have made their way to social media provoking reaction among Ghanaians who have negative views about homosexual relationship.

In the pictures sighted by StarrFMonline.com, a female relative of Kabutey is seen in her Kente Cloth escorting him to be handed over to his new husband.

Some Ghanaians who have commented on the story on social media expressed fear that the incident will embolden other people to openly showcase their homosexual orientation in a country which prohibits gay practices.

“This guy has had gay mannerisms since school days. Who said there are no homosexuals in the villages,” one person texted.

Below are some of the comments so far

This is Sickening, God Created Adam and Eve not Adam and Steve – Rev Edwin For the African countries to legalise homosexuality, the western world must first accept polygamy – Alex London

I am just disappointed in the mother or the family member that attended this ceremony. Shame unto you. – Yaw

My prayer for them is that God will touch their hearts one day for them to see the truth and turn away from this abominable thing. Who of the two is the husband and who is the wife? How are they going to have children of their own in life? How will the two have been born if their fathers and mothers have practised the same-sex marriage? May God have mercy on them!!! – Dan Budu