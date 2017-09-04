Ghanaian PhD student sets record in Amsterdam; wins 5 awards

General News of Monday, 4 September 2017

Sebastian Roy Osumanu, a Ghanaian student at the University of Amsterdam made the country proud after setting a record on Friday at a graduation service.

The student, who was a PhD student swept a record-breaking number of 5 awards.

According to reports, Roy Osumanu enrolled in University of Amsterdam through the Erasmus Mundus Program after completing his undergraduate degree the University of Cape Coast in Ghana.

Sebastian reportedly completed his Masters program at the university as the Best International Student and won the 2014 Erasmus Mundus Nobel Economics Prize. He was then awarded another scholarship from the World Bank Group to pursue a PhD program in the same university.

At his graduation ceremony, Sebastian was awarded with five awards;

Best Economics Researcher(Golden Pens)

Best Graduating Student

2017 Research Award

2017 Millennium Doctorate Best Male award

The School of Business Honor.

And those are not the most laurels that the Ghanaian whiz has accomplished.

He was offered the position of Chief Economist by the World Bank Group to join the Europe Financial Analyst team in Macedonia.